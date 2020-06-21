Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, shared a “closer look” of the solar eclipse that took place this morning, June 21, as UAE residents watched in awe.
Sheikh Hamdan shared mesmerising footage of the partial annular eclipse, commonly known as a solar eclipse.
Using his official Instagram handle @faz3, the Dubai Crown Prince shared a 52-second clip that showed the moon and the sun rising together, while a helicopter flew in front of the celestial bodies. The video seems to be taken from the Burj Al Arab.
“A closer look at today’s annular solar eclipse #SolarEclipse2020,” he wrote in the caption.
Shaikh Hamdan also shared pictures of the scene on his Instagram story.
Across Asia, people gathered to witness the annular solar eclipse, which is also known as a "ring of fire”.
Shiekh Hamdan’s video has been viewed over 173,000 times so far. Thousands of Instagram users commented on his post.
Instagram user svssilmara wrote: “Too beautiful.”
User sarahsupasaint posted: “Thank you, great images!”