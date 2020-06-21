1 of 10
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra. | Skywatchers along a narrow band from west Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India and the Far East witnessed Sunday a dramatic "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during a partial solar eclipse as seen in Beijing. | So-called annular eclipses occur when the Moon - passing between Earth and the Sun - is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.
Image Credit: AP
The partial solar eclipse is captured using infra red filter in the cloudy sky in Nairobi, Kenya. | They happen every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen through clouds from New Delhi. | Sunday's eclipse arrived on the northern hemisphere's longest day of the year - the summer solstice - when Earth's north pole is tilted most directly towards the Sun.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from New Delhi. | Arcing eastward across Africa and Asia, it reached "maximum eclipse" - with a perfect solar halo around the Moon - over Uttarakhand, India near the Sino-Indian border at 12:10 local time (0640 GMT).
Image Credit: AFP
An eclipse seen from Yunlin county, center Taiwan. | More spectacular, but less long-lived: the exact alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun was visible for only 38 seconds.
Image Credit: AFP
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya. | In Nairobi, east Africa, observers saw only a partial eclipse as clouds blocked the sky for several seconds at the exact moment the Moon should have almost hidden the Sun.
Image Credit: Reuters
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Islamabad.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen through clouds from New Delhi.
Image Credit: AFP
The moon moves in front of the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Banda Aceh.
Image Credit: AFP