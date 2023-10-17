Dubai: On October 28, residents in the UAE will be able to see a lunar eclipse.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are visible from a broader geographic area, making it a collective experience for skygazers.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth's shadow casts its enigmatic veil over the moon as it aligns between the Sun and our celestial neighbour.
Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) is dedicated to promoting public awareness and understanding of such celestial events. To celebrate the lunar eclipse, DAG will host an event on October 28 at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, providing the opportunity for everyone to observe and learn about the spectacles in the universe.