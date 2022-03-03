Dubai: In Dubai’s bicycle track in Seih Al Salam, cyclists can throw waste without their ride being interrupted, thanks to the unique waste containers installed along the track.

The municipality explained that the modern containers with highest quality specifications help cyclists to dispose off their waste easily without stopping on the track.

They are designated for collecting wastes generated by cyclists such as plastic, metal and paper containers. The degree of curvature and design of the basket and waste are easily approved by the cyclists as a 40-degree bend is accepted, taking into account the different sizes of bikes used by adults and children, the civic body said.

The capacity of the special waste containers in the bicycle track is up to 80 liters per container. They are equipped with reflective strips that illuminate at night.

The containers, consistent with the aesthetic appearance of the city, was set up by the Municipality as part of its orientation to enhance the happiness and comfort of all members of society, said the municipality.

As part of the action plan, the distribution of containers will be completed in different stages, as this initiative comes among a large number of initiatives, programmes and sustainable improvement ideas that Dubai Municipality seeks to implement, specifically those that contribute to enhancing the city’s aesthetic appearance and enhancing sustainability programs.

“This is in line with the increasing attention paid by the wise leadership to the sustainability theme, making maximum use of waste, and achieving high values in customer happiness indicators,” the municipality stated.

The municipality said it takes into account the continuous improvement in the technical forms of waste collection methods giving some privacy to the types and shapes of containers in some areas such as desert, commercial and historical areas, etc.