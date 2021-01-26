Dubai: Dubai’s sprawling outdoor attraction Global Village has upgraded its operations with the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and other measures to monitor compliance with COVID-19 precautions, it tweeted on Tuesday.
A video embedded in the tweet shows rare behind-the-scenes footage of staff in a control room with many screens observing compliance through security cameras, some of which themselves are AI-powered to spot violations. The one-minute clip, which has Arabic and English subtitles, also shows small driverless vehicles on patrol reminding visitors to follow the precautions, which includes masks and social distancing.
Also seen are security guards (who number 300 at the 1.6 million square metre park) and “fully trained” health and safety officers keeping watch and reminding visitors to mask-up properly, as seen in one example in the footage. The video ends with a tribute to the “behind the scene heroes for keeping us safe and comfortable in Season 25”.