My First Horse

The first episode of “My Story” docuseries, aired on Sunday, May 31, addressed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s love for horses on the backdrop of stunning imagery that visually represents the story. The 7-minute episode, titled “My First Horse”, contains excerpts of the Dubai Ruler’s book with narrations that start with, “What is the difference between your first love and your first horse? To me, there’s no difference at all.” The narration continues, “I have loved horses since I was a child. I grew up as part of a family in which horses are loved.”

“One evening, my father said to me, ‘I want to organise a horse race in Dubai and I want you to take part.’ I was only 10 years old. My father’s words made me feel very responsible for the race was a major celebration in which everyone would participate.”

He added, “My father owned a string of horses. He said, ‘pick one and train it for the race.’ I noticed a beautiful, yet injured, pony that had never been raced before. I watched her carefully and realized that she could race easily. She was named Umm Halaj. I asked my mother, Sheikha Latifa to examine the pony. I noticed how she responded to my mother when she started examining her. Umm Halaj knew my mother was there to treat her. This is when I first realized the pony’s intelligence, sensitivity, tenderness and loyalty.”

Through the dramatic scenes, the audience follow the story, “That was the most important project of my life. The race was set to begin in four months and I needed three months to treat and train my horse. So I decided to prepare her medicine and apply it to her leg daily all by myself. I started training her to walk gradually and by the end of the third month, her heath started to improve.”

He added, “My horse and I would train on the beach, swimming into the sea to cool off. We would have lunch with friends and I would feed her the fresh desert grass I had picked for her. When it was time to leave, I would whistle to her and she followed me happily back to the stables. She enjoyed it as much as she did our outings. She would stand calmly, her sleep eyes soft and shining, while I brushed the sand and salt from her coat. She would flick her ears back and forth, following the intonation of my voice as I talked to her the whole time. Then she used to put her injured foot forward as if reminding me of her pain.”

With real-life shots of one of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s horse race, the narration continues, “Umm Halaj taught me that when you treat a horse well, it can do amazing things. I learned that achievements are never accomplished without work, that when you love something, you’ll work hard for it, and that giving your all to achieve success is the only path to victory.”

The audience can then hear a poem recitation by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “The love of horses runs through my veins. The Most Merciful, who created them, swore by them in His Book. I have given my life to them, the elapsed and the days to come.”







