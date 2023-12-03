Dubai: Thousands of residents and tourists got their first experience of COP28 in Dubai on Sunday, the first day of the public opening of the Green Zone at the UN climate conference.
The public Green Zone (as opposed to the delegates-only Blue Zone) has environment-themed displays, talks, and shows that are open to all members of the wider community who have obtained their free one-day Green Zone pass after registering online.
Sign a pledge with the Tree of Life
At the Green Zone’s Energy Hub, is a Tree of Life. Here you have your chance to make a pledge with a tree powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI-driven Ghaf tree – the national tree of UAE - is also a symbol of environmental sustainability is considered sacred. Visitors will be able to register their name and other details.
They will be given a choice of environmental themes to choose from before signing their pledge. A screen of their personalised pledge will be available.
Escape Room
This is a creative climate change and nature-themed experience presented by the Emirates Nature-WWF and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.
A “Mangrove Edition” Escape Room is stationed at the Al Forsan Park (Green Zone area at Expo City Dubai). With a message to share - “Nature is a powerful ally in the fight against climate change” - the Escape Room helps you immerse yourself in the world of climate resilience as you step into the innovative escape room, set in a virtual mangrove forest. Here, visitors will discover the indispensable role mangroves play in safeguarding our environment from the impacts of climate change.
Emirati arts
Emirati Arts Culture by Al Ghadeer is a large space located at the Expo City Dubai where you can see local artisans’ work. The Emirati Arts Culture by Al Ghadeer helps local artisans build a more stable economy. They provide tools, training, and ways to sell their products. Al Ghadeer—meaning a small stream that helps things grow in Arabic—supports traditional crafts to help the community grow.
Through Emirati Sadu, Khous, Telli and pottery, among other crafts, the space here brings together traditional practices with contemporary designs that celebrate Emirati heritage. All sales’ proceeds go to helping local artisans.
The Swarm
The Swarm created by international artist Leonie Bradley showcases bees made by children using origami fortune tellers. It is an interactive exhibit in the sense that the Swarm also encourages COP28 delegates to participate by crafting their nature pledges, folding the fortune tellers and becoming part of a collective artwork.
One World, One Humanity
At the Green Zone open-air pavilion, there is an immersive theatrical show embodying the spirit of COP28’s message – Unite, Act, Deliver. The show features characters narrating stories celebrating our interconnected world. The experience is expected to foster unity and inspire action to create an equitable future. Find this show over the weekends at 2pm, 6pm and 8pm.