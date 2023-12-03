Dubai: Owing to unprecedented interest from the public to visit the Green Zone at COP28 at Expo City Dubai, Green Zone one-day free passes for December 3 are now closed.
More than 400,000 Green Zone passes were issued as of November 29, it was earlier announced. On Sunday, at the Presidency press onference, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, director-general of COP28, confirmed that Green Zone passes for December 3 were closed, while making other main announcements for the day.
“Due to the extraordinary demand, all Green Zone day passes have been issued and we closed our ticketing portal at 7pm last night [Saturday night] due to the exceptional interest,” Ambassador Al Suwaidi said.
A statement on X was also put out by COP28 UAE confirming this. “COP28 Green Zone passes are sold out for December 3, Sunday. If you do not have a ticket, please do not travel to Expo City Dubai. COP28 is open until December 12 and we look forward to welcoming you another day. Tickets are currently available for all other dates via cop28.com/tickets,” the statement read.
How to book Green Zone pass
Visitors can explore climate-inspired innovations, exhibits, art installations, film screenings, and over 300 events about climate change and sustainability across Expo City Dubai. To secure your spot, visit https://greenzonepass.cop28.com/ to book your day pass. Each ticket will be valid only for the day you choose and can be scanned only once, so you cannot share it for multiple entries.
Operating Hours: Green Zone is open daily from 10am - 10pm; the Green Zone Hubs are open 10am-6pm
12 and under do not require to register
Tickets are date specific
Tickets are single entry only. No pass-outs allowed
All Green Zone visitors are encouraged to catch public transport including the Metro to Expo City Dubai
Upon successful registration, a QR code is emailed to the visitor, which will be scanned on arrival at Expo City Dubai to grant entry