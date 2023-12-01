Fish without bones

Lab-generated fish Image Credit: Alex Abraham/Gulf News

You may have heard of lab-generated meat, but what about fish that’s produced in the same way? The avant technology platform offers a system to develop and produce fish directly from cells. We got a look at how we may soon get to eat fish without bones or even the head – fish fillet that will be ready to cook blended or tissue-structured. The company says its fish and marine proteins are produced sustainably, free from marine pollutants.

A robotic dog to keep watch

Fancy a robotic dog to keep watch over your home? Cantilever integrates data from Gecko’s various robotic and hardware systems into an AI-powered software platform to help do this. And the result is a robotic dog that can guard your house and do just about anything, depending on what you want to load into the software.

A 10kg satellite

A 10-kg satellite on display at the Startup Village, COP28. Image Credit: Alex Abraham / Gulf News

Ever thought of how much a satellite weighs? Large satellites weigh over 1,000kg, while medium ones are around 500kg. Arkedge Space is a Japanese startup company specialized in the design and manufacture of nanosatellites for low earth orbit and deep space exploration missions. At COP28, the company has put on display one such satellite that weighs 10kg – the size of a large shoe box. They can be used for geological surveys to maritime safety, from disaster monitoring to agricultural improvement.

Begin at home

Kudakwashe Mutama explains why a simple workshop can help people be involved in taking small steps to fight climate change. Image Credit: Alex Abraham / Gulf News