Dubai: A red sports-car caught fire on the exit to the Palm Island from Dubai’s main Sheikh Zayed Road on Monday.
No one was injured in the incident.
Dubai Civil Defence said an emergency call was received at 10:56am about the fire. Firefighters arrived in six minutes and put out the fire.
“Firefighters from Al Marsa fire station arrived at 11:02am. The vehicle was totally burned, without causing any injuries or deaths. The fire was brought under control at 11:11AM,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.
The site was handed over to the concerned authorities to determine the reason behind the blaze.