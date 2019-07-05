Car caught fire and almost burned completely after the owner left it in Al Zahra’a street

Car on Fire Image Credit: Gulf News/Atigur-Rehman

Sharjah: A car caught fire and almost burned completely after the owner left it in Al Zahra’a street near clock tower in Sharjah, Civil Defence official confirmed.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, said that the police operation room received call on Friday at 8.21pm saying a car parked in the street suddenly burst in flames and nobody inside the car.

Firefighters arrived after being notified and managed to put out the blaze from the burning car.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.