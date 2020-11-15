Dubai: Have you recieved missed calls from unknown international numbers? Do not call back, UAE telecom operators warned residents.
Commonly known as the 'Wangiri Fraud' method, the perpetrators make money when the victim calls back on the expensive numbers. Victims get charged exorbitant amounts while on the call, which usually has a pre-recorded message or tone designed to keep the caller connected for long periods of time.
The fraudsters make money this way when they share revenue with the telecom operator for the premium connection. This method works via countries where taking and using such connections is less regulated. The calls could originate from Nauru, Liberia etc.
Other than the surprise bill at the end of the call, fraudsters can also gain access to your data and could use phishing techniques to defraud victims again.
Never return such calls, experts warn, as legitimate callers will either call back or leave a message for unreturned calls. You can report phone scams by calling 901 and choosing the appropriate category for complaints. You can also report such scams to your service provider i.e. du or Etisalat through their respective customer care teams.