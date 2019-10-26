Members of the Dubai Police band perform India's National Anthem during kicks of mega-Diwali celebrations in the UAE. Diwali is India's annual festival of lights. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A viral video is doing the rounds on social media showing members of Dubai Police band playing India’s national anthem.

The band's performance was part of the mega Diwali event in Dubai, with celebrations kicking off on Thursday.

In the viral Gulf News video, uploaded on October 24 (Thursday) members of the Dubai police band wearing the traditional Emirati white 'kandoura' were shown being the Indian national anthem at the Dubai Festival City.

Indians form one of the largest communities in the UAE.

In the video, Indian expats have praised the UAE’s tolerance and the benevolence of its leaders.

The Indian community members kicked off the biggest-ever celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.