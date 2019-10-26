Greeting goes viral, clocking up 1,000 "hearts" about every 5 minutes

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has greeted the Hindu citizens of Pakistan "happy Diwali" late on Saturday night.

Diwali (also Deepavali or Dipavali) is the Hindu festival of lights, which is celebrated every autumn in the northern hemisphere.

Hindus constitute about 1.6 percent of the total population of Pakistan in 1998 and about 7.5% in the Sindh province.