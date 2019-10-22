The Capital Park in Abu Dhabi is being transformed into a sparkling festival of lights and colour as it hosts the first Diwali Night Market from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 October, a three-day celebration that will run every evening from 6pm to midnight as part of “Abu Dhabi Moments”. The Diwali Night Market is part of “Downtown Moments” which aims to promote inclusion and build a strong sense of community, celebrating all members of the society. The Indian community forms a large segment of the Abu Dhabi population and Diwali is one the largest celebrated festivals in India. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Capital Park in Abu Dhabi is being transformed into a sparkling festival of lights and colour as it hosts the first Diwali Night Market from Friday, October 25 to Sunday, 27 October, a three-day celebration that will run every evening from 6pm to midnight as part of “Abu Dhabi Moments”.

The Diwali Night Market is part of “Downtown Moments” which aims to promote inclusion and build a strong sense of community, celebrating all members of the society. The Indian community forms a large segment of the Abu Dhabi population and Diwali is one the largest celebrated festivals in India.

The capital turns into a festival full of lights, colours and celebrations.

The free event includes a variety traditional Indian food, in addition to a delectable selection of ethnic culinary offerings, live performances, festive music and endless shopping to entertain the whole family.

On this occasion, Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Participation and Sports Sector at the Department of Community Development, said that Diwali Night Market reflects the aim of Community Development Department to include all segments of society in its initiatives and programs.

He added, “Abu Dhabi Moments initiative offers an unforgettable experience to Abu Dhabi community including unique experiences that promote bringing individuals and families together and build a strong sense of community. Diwali Night Market will help in educating all members of the society of this annual Indian celebration”.

“Abu Dhabi Moments is an initiative by the Department of Community Development and part of the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Programme ‘Ghadan 21, and therefore, the initiative aims to promote inclusion and enhance community spirit through a series of activities and events that reflects the diverse communities in Abu Dhabi”, he commented.

Sultan Al Dhaheri also added that Capital park downtown is the ideal location for this event and the ones to follow, given its high concentration of Indian and Asian communities. We invite all residents of the region to come and enjoy moments full of family and community activities, and to get acquainted with different members of the community.

A variety of activities that bring happiness and joy to all visitors

Guests will also enjoy traditional celebrations and browse the vibrant Diwali-themed bazaar with decorative candles, jewellery and gifts. Custom-made traditional arched entrances will greet guests as they arrive and will be greeted with a tilak and mala garland while tabla music is played in the background.

The elaborately decorated main stage will be the focal point of the night market, with performances taking part throughout each evening such as kathak dancing, garba and bhangra, as well as a DJ and Bollywood dance workshops.

Children will be entertained with a puppet show, flower lamp making and Diwali greeting card craft stations. Giant floating dia lamps in the Capital Park pond will add to the festive ambiance, while food vendors serve up delicious savoury and sweet food from live cooking stations.

Diwali Night Market takes place at Capital Park from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 October from 6pm to midnight daily and is free to attend and open to everyone.