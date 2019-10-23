All Dubai-India flights will have colourful meals for Diwali from October 25-31

Emirates will serve traditional sweets on all flights to and from India during Diwali. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In celebration of Diwali, Emirates will be offering customers a variety of special treats that are synonymous with the festival of lights.

During the Diwali festive period from October 25-31, the airline will serve a colourful and aromatic array of traditional sweets on all flights to and from India, and savoury meals in selected airport lounges worldwide.

Economy Class customers will be served Motichoor Laddu, a traditional dessert made from boondis (very small flour balls) which are deep-fried in ghee and then simmered in cardamom and saffron-flavoured sugar syrup. They are later shaped into sumptuous laddus and then garnished with silver leaf and pistachio. Passengers travelling on First and Business Class will be able to enjoy the Motichoor Laddu along with Dry Fruit Tribhuj, a festive special of ground cashew and pistachio fudge filled with dried fruit and topped with silver leaf.

In Emirates airport lounges in Dubai, Delhi, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur, Emirates will offer frequent flyers as well as First and Business Class passengers special dishes that include traditional sweets and savoury options on 27 October.

At the Emirates lounge at Delhi International Airport, customers can look forward to an assortment of Indian cashew sweets, along with Motichoor Rabri – a traditional Indian dessert made of flour roasted to consistency in ghee and milk, layered with cardamom-flavoured sweet condensed milk and topped with pistachio nuts.

Meanwhile, the Emirates lounge at Dubai International Airport will serve mini Dal Kachori and mini Punjabi Samosa, which are snacks made from crispy deep-fried breads with spicy stuffing. For dessert, the lounge will serve Angoori Rabdi, a sweet and succulent milky pudding, paired with Motichoor Laddu.

The Emirates lounge at Dubai International Airport will serve mini Dal Kachori and mini Punjabi Samosa. Image Credit: Supplied

Passengers at the Emirates lounge in Cape Town and Johannesburg can enjoy Barfi, a sweet and dense milk-based confectionery; Jalebi, an Indian sweet made from deep-fried batter in pretzel or coil shapes steeped in sugar syrup, and Nankhatai, shortbread biscuits.

At Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the Emirates lounge will serve Biryani, Chapati that is paired with sweet and sour spicy roasted pumpkin, and flavourful chicken curry with sweet potato.

Emirates lounge will serve Biryani and Chapati at KL International Airport.