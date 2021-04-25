Abu Dhabi: Motorists found driving recklessly in a manner that endangers lives, or facilities and public infrastructure, will be have to cough up more than Dh52,000, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
The fine for reckless driving is Dh2,000, and the practice also invites 23 traffic black points. The motorist’s vehicle is impounded for 60 days, and Dh50,000 must be paid for its release.
Warning video
The Police illustrated reckless driving through a video released on its social media platforms, which depicted the arrest of three men in Al Ain for performing stunts on the road. The men had been caught racing, and performing stunts like handbrake turns and drifting, in the early hours of the morning. Arrested for their driving behaviour, the motorists were also charged for flouting COVID-19 precautions because others had gathered to watch the stunts.
Other risks
Major General Ahmed Al Muhairi, director of central operations at Abu Dhabi Police, warned that authorities will be not be lenient with motorists found endangering lives with their driving behaviour. He added that reckless driving not only endangers lives but also intimidates others road users and damages property. As a result, anyone found engaging in it will be subject to legal repercussions, and their vehicles will be confiscated in keeping with traffic laws.
The officials warned young motorists to avoid reckless driving, and added that legal action could also be pursued against those found witnessing stunts performed by others.