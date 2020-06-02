The minister was live with world leaders in a virtual donor conference for Yemen

Dubai: In a video conference with world leaders on Tuesday, Reem Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, had an unexpected guest on her side. She was speaking at the live virtual donor conference for Yemen from her home when she was interrupted by her son Hazaa.

The boy appeared on his mother's video leaning on her as she gave her speech, and Hashimi whispered "go away" smiling when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres broke into laughter. Reem apologised and continued her speech.

But Hazaa was insisting on becoming famous and jumping into the conference again, while Reem was trying to keep him away to continue her speech.