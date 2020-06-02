1 of 12
Behind the colourful shopfronts in England's Lane, a picture-postcard street near north London's Primrose Hill, business owners are experiencing mixed fortunes as a result of the pandemic lockdown.
England's Lane is one of those postcard streets in London just a short walk from Primerose Hill Park.
While window displays stay empty and shutters are drawn, including at The Washington pub, certain shops are benefitting as customers avoid big queues elsewhere and seek out items that are hard to find at major retailers. | A woman wearing PPE walks past The Washington pub on England’s Lane in north London.
The newsagent and stationery store are enjoying fresh custom from people working remotely and home-schooling their children. | A shopkeeper serves a customer at Englands Papers stationary on Englands Lane.
A shopkeeper at Englands Papers stationary on Englands Lane.
The street's bike shop has meanwhile struggled to keep up with demand. "It's madness right now, everyone is cycling," Michael Falkowski, co-owner of the Impressed store, tells AFP as he busily fixes a bike.
The Grain bakery has expanded its offering, transforming itself into a mini grocer by replacing tables for customers with shelves. | A woman buys a takeaway coffee at Grain Artisan Sourdough bakery on Englands Lane.
Owner Kristin Labrague, who has temporarily laid off two of her workers, told AFP that while "it's a bit frightening to take public transport... we wanted to stay open and feed the community". | A bakery assistant attends customers at Grain Artisan Sourdough bakery.
Across the street, the Chamomile cafe has shut. Irit Reed, who runs the eatery with husband David, says "the decision to close was based on the safety of our staff, our customers". | A man looks at the window notice informing customers that Chamomile Cafe is closed.
A woman wearing PPE looks at the meat counter at Barrett's Butchers meat counter on Englands Lane.
A butcher serves a customer at Barrett's Butchers on Englands Lane.
A woman reads a notice in the window informing customers that the Visage Hair Salon in Englands Lane is closed.
