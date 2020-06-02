1 of 10
Syrian artists Aziz Asmar and Anis Hamdoun created a mural depicting George Floyd in the town of Binnish, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on Monday.
Image Credit: AFP
MASHHAD, IRAN: Demonstrators lit candles and put up posters for George Floyd. Iranian leaders have cynically criticised Donald Trump's 'racism' and tweeted their support for #BlackLivesMatter.
Image Credit: social media
Supporters of the Greek Communist Party hold up letters spelling 'I can't breathe' as they protest outside the U.S. embassy.
Image Credit: reuters
In London, a mass demonstration drew thousands to the capital at the weekend, with a huge gathering in Trafalgar Square.
Image Credit: AFP
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS: People flood to the streets to take part in the protest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
Image Credit: Reuters
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK: People gather for a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the US Embassy.
Image Credit: AP
Despite coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings, thousands took to the streets to protest police brutality in Auckland, sparking criticism from some political leaders.
Image Credit: AP
A flash mob gathers outside the American consulate in Milan, Italy.
Image Credit: AFP
In Berlin, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Embassy, demonstrating for a second day over the weekend. Hundreds of German demonstrators marched in solidarity with American protesters on Saturday and Sunday, chanting "Stop killing us," "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace."
Image Credit: AP
Canadians protest George Floyd killing and racism in Canada in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
Image Credit: AFP