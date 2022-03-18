Dubai: Global Village will remain open for its Season 26 until May 7, giving visitors more time to enjoy Ramadan traditions from different countries and cultures.

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said: “Ramadan is a time for reflection and an occasion to reconnect with loved ones, and there is no better place than Global Village to experience these authentic moments. We are delighted that we have been able to prolong the season to enjoy the entire holy month with our guests and partners. This year is also the first time in our history that we will be able to celebrate Eid Al Fitr together, which will be a very special moment for us,” he added.

Iftar cannon

The Iftar cannon, placed next to the Majlis of the World, will fire at sunset to signal the end of the day-long fast. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of mouth-watering cuisine across Global Village and a very unique Iftar or Suhoor at the Majlis while they enjoy traditional entertainment and a variety of board games.

There will be Ramadan Nights, shopping, attractions and entertainment, along with a line-up of authentic Ramadan traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor, at the beautiful Majlis of the World. Launched last season, the outdoor Majlis quickly became a popular Ramadan destination and this year will be bigger and better than ever with full-service meals available.

Global Village’s country pavilions offer a range of food items for Iftar such as dates, honey and spices at Saudi Arabia and Yemen pavilions, dry fruit at Afghanistan, and sweets at Turkey and Syria pavilions. Unique kitchen supplies and utensils from Morocco, Turkey and Egypt will make Iftar special while bukhoor from the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia pavilions lend a touch of the traditional calming aromas.

Ramadan timings