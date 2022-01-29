Dubai: Dubai’s Global Village attraction on Saturday announced the winners of ‘50 Years of Togetherness’ photo contest that was launched in partnership with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee in 2021.
The winners were recognised at an awards ceremony at the Main Stage of Global Village on Friday in the presence of Ali Bin Thalith Al Humairi, Secretary-General, HIPA and Bader Anwahi, CEO, Global Village.
The award carried a cash prize of Dh50,000 and a gold trophy for first prize winner Imadeddin Alaeddin. The second prize winner, Akhil Menon, received Dh26,000 and a silver trophy, while third prize winner Zulfikhar Ahmed received Dh26,000 and a glass trophy.
HIPA was established by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to encourage and support art, culture and innovation in the UAE and beyond. Global Village partnered with HIPA to launch the 50 Years of Togetherness contest, and create a collection of photographs celebrating inclusivity and exploring shared identities and values through the lens of individuals with a unique vision of cultural diversity.
Capturing the theme
Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “It was an honour to collaborate with the prestigious [HIPA] to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee milestone. We congratulate the winners and thank them for sharing creative and emotionally moving images capturing the theme of inclusivity and tolerance which makes our Nation great.”
More than 2,900 professional and amateur photographers signed up for the challenge to push their creative boundaries by capturing spectacular and emotional moments across Global Village.
On the occasion, Ali Bin Thalith said: “We at [HIPA], are delighted to have collaborated with Global Village in this distinctive photography competition reflecting the coexistence and tolerance between multiple cultures at one venue. Photography is a reliable reflection of reality, and the best photographers are the best storytellers. We congratulate the winners for presenting outstanding photographs conveying the feeling of togetherness, which Global Village is known for and we wish them and all the participants every success.”