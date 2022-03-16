Dubai: Gobal Village in Dubai on Wednesday tweeted it has extended its current Season 26 till May 7.
The outdoor attraction, featuring country pavilions, shopping, dining, entertainment and rides, began on October 26, 2021 and was due to conclude on April 10, 2022.
On Wednesday, Global Village posted a promotional clip showing people passing on the good news to each other. Towards the end of the short video, tweeted on Global Village’s official Twitter account, one man asks the question whether we will be able to spend Ramadan and celebrate Eid at Global Village this year. He then confirms the news of the extension.