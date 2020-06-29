Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Nabil Salaudddin/Gulf News Reader

Abu Dhabi: The gradual opening of mosques and places of worship in UAE was announced on Monday in a press briefing, as restrictions in the country are eased further.

According to Dr Seif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, mosques are set to open, starting Wednesday, July 1. With the exception of mosques on external roads, industrial areas, labour cities, shopping malls and parks, all UAE mosques are set to open.

The mosques will open with 30 per cent limit on worshippers, while Friday prayers will stay suspended until further notice. UAE health authorities already conducted COVID-19 tests for Imams and workers serving at mosques, Al Dhaheri added.

Entry barred

Individuals who had contact with or live in close proximity to confirmed COVID-19 cases should not attend prayers or enter the mosques, Al Dhaheri said, stressing the importance of ensuring safety of the general public.

He added that senior citizens and residents, children younger than 12 and people with chronic illnesses should not visit mosques.

Strict guidelines

Mosques are set to open with strict guidelines in place. All those who plan to visit mosques must download the Al Hosn app, he said.

- Al Dhaheri added that masks are mandatory, along with a minimum social distance of three metres.

- People should avoid gatherings and perform ablutions at home.

- Worshippers must bring their own prayer mats and not leave them behind.

- Authorities also said that the reading of Quran should be on one's own electronic device and should be brought from home. Worshippers must avoid using the physical Quran available at mosques.