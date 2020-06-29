1 of 15
Moroccans are re-experiencing a taste of the life before. In newly opened public spaces, every sip of coffee in a cafe, every dip in a river with friends, every moment of outdoor intimacy is savored.
In the capital Rabat, people welcomed the end of more than three months of virus lockdown starting Thursday with the joy of a religious holiday. They met friends, planned days at the beach, and visited relatives.
The pandemic left its scars on Morocco's economy and Moroccans' well-being, however, that will take a long time to heal. | Brik Ait Qeddour at his reopened shop in the Medina of Rabat.
Women walk past a reopened hair salon in the Rabat.
A family wears face masks to prevent the spread of Coronavirus while enjoying their time at a reopened beach in Sale.
Young men play basketball in a reopened court after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat.
A man puts down his face mask to smoke a cigarette as he sits in a reopened coffeeshop.
Women watch as their kids swim at a reopened beach after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale.
Yasmin (left) applies makeup for her friend, Mariam as they spend time outdoors for the first time since lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat.
People walk past reopened shops in the Rabat Medina after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat.
A man crosses by boat from Rabat to Sale after lockdown measures were lifted in Morocco.
Families spend time at a reopened park after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat, Morocco.
Families gather at a beach after lockdown measures were lifted in Rabat, Morocco.
In the neighboring city of Sale, teenagers and children gathered to cool off in the a river. With no social distancing or parental supervision, they splashed and dipped in the cold water, wrapped arms around each other's shoulders and sang songs in celebration of their newly found freedom.
A family enjoys their time at a reopened beach after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale, Morocco.
