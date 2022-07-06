Dubai: Residents of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain city enjoyed rainy weather and a drop in temperatures on Wednesday, July 6, and social media users shared clips of the showers online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Rainy convective clouds formed in Abu Dhabi’s Sir Bani Yas and Al Shawamekh areas and heavy showers were reported.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week, at least until Sunday, especially in the eastern, internal and southern regions.
Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, the NCM reported. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s on average and maximum temperatures are expected to be between 39°C - 43°C.
Dusty conditions due to strong winds were also reported in some parts of the country. Hazy skies are also expected throughout the week.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf this week, especially on Thursday and Sunday.