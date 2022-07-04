1 of 5
With Eid is around the corner, can spectacular firework displays be far behind? Gulf News rounds up a list of places where you can anchor yourself to enjoy the splendid sight of the sky lighting up in myriad colours and dazzling lights.
Dubai Festival City: An incredible water, lights and laser show, will play out at the Dubai Festival City. Be there by 8pm or before to secure a good spot to enjoy the splendid vision of the sky lighting up.
Yas Island: If you live in Abu Dhabi, why not head to Yas lsland to enjoy their daily display at the Yas Bay waterfront? If that isn’t convenient, aim for Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Al Maryah Island, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, where fireworks will go off daily. No Eid is complete without drinking in the vision of the UAE skies bathed in different colours.
Dubai Fountain in Dubai Mall: Dubai’s most iconic tourist spots always has something special during Eid every year. This year is likely to be no different. While you are there, don’t forget to witness the spectacle near the Dubai Fountain area. One of the best parts about this location is that you can also watch the perfectly-orchestrated shows that synchronise music, water, and lights. And the best part about this evening? It doesn’t cost a thing and is absolutely free.
Majaz Waterfront: For those living in Sharjah, head towards the Al Majaz waterfront during Eid evenings to make the most of their pyrotechnics wizardry. This is your chance to make this Edi truly memorable.
