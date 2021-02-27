Four drivers were feted for their honesty by the RTA. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Four taxi and bus drivers have been honoured by the Roads and Transport Authority for their honesty and services in Dubai.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA) awarded four drivers of RTA’s public buses and taxis in recognition of their honesty and good gestures in dealing with the public. The felicitation was made in the presence of Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and Mansour Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation.

Al Tayer honours Firos Charupadikkal. Image Credit: Supplied

Taxi driver Firos Charupadikkal from the Dubai Taxi Corporation, took immediate action to secure and handover a bag containing valuable items to a tourist who left it behind in the taxi. The three bus drivers including Hassan Khan, Aziz Rahman and Hussein Nazir took the initiative of helping a lady whose vehicle broke down on the road and replaced a defective tyre.

Al Tayer honours Hassan Khan. Image Credit: Supplied

Al Tayer thanked the drivers for their dedication to their jobs and portraying a fine image of themselves and the RTA. He noted that etiquette and manners exhibited by employees would always have a positive impact at the workplace, rendering them role models among fellow employees.

“We pride ourselves on having employees with such integrity and morals in the RTA. The four drives conducted themselves properly in dealing with the public, be it in upholding the principles of integrity or lending a hand to people in need. This sort of conduct underscores our confidence in the loyalty, integrity and good manners of our staff in public transport means that lift thousands of passengers each day. Such a practice will boost the public confidence in using public transport and taxis in Dubai,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer honours Aziz Rahman. Image Credit: Supplied

Drivers thanked Al Tayer for special recognition of their services. They said that such a recognition would be a source of pride not only for them but also for all staff of the Public Transport Agency and the Dubai Taxi Corporation.