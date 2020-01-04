Screen grab from the video Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, celebrated its 10th anniversary yesterday with special LED light shows, chances to win prizes and new nuggets of information about the 828-metre building.

Since its opening on January 4, 2010, more than 20.9 million people have visited Burj Khalifa, which is so tall that its spike can be seen from more than 90km away on a clear day.

Developed by Dubai-based property developer Emaar, the tower has ten world records to its credit, including the highest observation deck, tallest service elevator, largest LED illuminated facade and the highest base jump from a tower.

Showing its dizzying height from an aerial camera, a new video was shared by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to mark the 10th anniversary on his official account @faz3.

Synonymous with Dubai’s ambitious rise, Burj Khalifa is one of the UAE’s best known and most photographed landmarks. It rose to fame on its official launch, inaugurated at a glittering ceremony by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Putting it into perspective

To put its height into perspective, Burj Khalifa is almost three times taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and twice the height of the Empire State building in New York. In fact, you can catch the sunset twice from Burj Khalifa — once from the bottom and then from its top, where the sun can still be seen above the horizon.

Unique design

The tower has three main sides or wings extending from its centre,-in a Y-shaped design inspired by the spider lily, a regional desert flower.

Its sheer size and glamour has attracted celebrities from around the world – Burj Khalifa featured in the 2011 Hollywood spy thriller Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, in which actor Tom Cruise performed stunts on the tower.

Burj Khalifa is also the star in countless selfies and home videos shot by millions of its fans visiting from around the globe. Some of those moments have been especially memorable, with marriage proposals being made at its observation deck.

The tower also takes New Year’s Eve celebrations to new heights, literally, every year. Fireworks and light shows fill up the last night of the year in a show that is broadcast live, with thousands of revellers also watching from close to the base of the tower. In fact, people in various parts of Dubai and even the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah take up vantage points to see the show every year.