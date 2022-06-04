ADNOC Distribution issued a series of recommendations for the safe transport, handling, storage, installation and checking of gas cylinders.

During transportation:

• Keep the cylinder away from flames and sparks.

• Do not transport more than two cylinders at a time in one car.

• Do not leave the cylinder inside the car during the summer.

• Do not keep the cylinder loosely fitted, or laying down horizontally, in order to avoid rolling.

• Do not place the cylinder inside the passenger compartment.

While handling:

• Be aware of your personal lifting limits - cylinders are heavy!

• Use hand trolleys or ask for help if the cylinder is too heavy for you to move.

• Do not drop the cylinder. Instead, place it gently on the ground.

• Do not roll the cylinder on the floor.

When in storage

• Keep the cylinder in a well-ventilated, well drained and covered area.

• Place cylinders properly in the upright position.

• Follow all safety instructions.

• Keep the cylinder away from sunlight or heat, and away from the stove.

• Regularly inspect your cylinder for structural damage and leaks.

When installing:

• Put out all nearby open flames and fires.

• Do not switch on/off electrical appliances when replacing the cylinder.

• Close the cylinder valve after every use.

• Keep the stove well-maintained.

Regular checks:

• Regularly check the condition of the hose.

• Replace the hose in case of cracks.

• Check the condition of the regulator from time to time, and replace it if it is faulty or damaged.