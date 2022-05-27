Dubai: Simon Penney, the United Kingdom Consul-General in Dubai, visited Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today, where he learnt about the Centre’s programmes and missions.
He also met Salem Humaid Al Marri, the MBRSC Director-General, and discussed ways to strengthen future cooperation.
MBRSC provides satellite data on Fujairah coast
Meanwhile, MBRSC has provided the Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) with satellite data monitoring the changes on the coastline of the emirate from 1971 to 2021, alongside the status of vegetation. These data will help support projects in the emirate and contribute to the achievements of the UAE’s strategies, said MBRSC in a tweet.
The project is part of a strategic cooperation between the MBRSC and FEA.