Dubai: A digital show about the journey to outer space, called Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge, will be presented by digital art centre Infinity des Lumières from February 11 at The Dubai Mall.
Partnering with Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the immersive digital experience will virtually take to deep space and have a glimpse of Emirates Mars Mission and the UAE’s Hope Probe.
Organisers said the limited-edition programme is “an original and exclusive creation” with MBRSC, built upon a coproduction by Culturespaces and CNES to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the French Space Agency (CNES).
Destination Cosmos will be launched with the aim to “enrich human knowledge of the universe and contribute to improving the daily lives of humans” – one of the key pillars of the UAE’s National Space Strategy for 2030.
Through Infinity des Lumières’ 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images, guests will have the chance to discover a 13 segment and prologue programme including a maze of stars, planets, nebulae, and supernova – making it “a unique voyage that begins in the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the edge of the universe”.
Passion for space
MBRSC director-general Salem Humaid Almarri said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Infinity des Lumières and CNES. We believe that the programme will enhance the community’s understanding and passion for space exploration and studies. Through this novel digital exhibition, resident and visitors alike will have a new way to discover and learn about space that is immersive and enjoyable.”
Wael Soueid, executive director at Infinity des Lumières, said: “This partnership is a testament to Infinity des Lumières dedication to enrich minds and facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge through an experience that is accessible by all. We are confident that Destination Cosmos will be an awe-inspiring edutainment experience for our visitors, and we look forward to opening our doors to the surreal outer space.”
Infinity des Lumières is located at The Dubai Mall. Visit its website for more information and to book tickets.