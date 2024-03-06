Dubai: There are still four days left to avail discounts of up to 75 per cent off on selections from 2 million books at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, being held till March 10 at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City, from 10am to 12am (midnight) daily.
The free-to-enter event, which started on March 1, aligns with the objectives of the National Plan for Reading, which aims to cultivate a daily reading habit among UAE residents by 2026.
From bestsellers to children’s books, Business to Arabic books, there is a wide range of genres and categories on offer. The Sale also features a children’s entertainment area called ‘Little Socks’.
Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf, said: “I’m delighted to be back in Dubai for the landmark fifth edition of the Big Bad Wolf Sale. At Big Bad Wolf, we’re passionate about empowering the future generation by fostering a love of reading and making books accessible as well as affordable to all. The Sale’s reach has grown to encompass 15 countries, and we’re excited to set our sights on expanding to Egypt next, bringing the magic of affordable books to a wider audience.”