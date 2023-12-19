Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), on Tuesday launched this year’s ‘Big Bad Wolf', Sharjah,’ one of the largest book sale events in the world.

Sheikha Bodour toured the exhibition where she met with publishers and exhibitors, exploring the wide variety of publications on display.

Promoting culture

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi commented on the launch and highlighted the event’s cultural significance, saying: “Strengthening cultural diversity and enriching Arab culture with knowledge and creative works from different cultures is a central mission of Sharjah’s cultural project as well as SBA’s directive. Our annual event agenda is packed with international activities that attract content creators and writers from around the world. This stems from our belief that cultural exchange between nations is the most effective way to promote dialogue, understanding, and respect for shared human values.”

A diverse range of books for everyone

Covering an immersive area of 4,000 sqm, the Big Bad Wolf sale features over 1 million books across various genres, from children’s literature to science, history, and philosophy. The major literary event offers these books at up to 85% discounts, making literature more accessible and affordable to all.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi on Tuesday inaugurates the ‘Big Bad Wolf', book sale at Expo Centre Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

The event was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, Andrew Yap, the co-founder and managing director of Big Bad Wolf, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone (SPCFZ), Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Fairs and Festivals at SBA, Eman Bushlaibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, Mariam Al-Obaidli, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, Tamer Said, Director of Sharjah Literary Agency and other notable figures,

Elevating reading standards

Speaking at the event, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA said: “Enabling readers to readily access sources of knowledge and learning aligns with the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah, for the emirate to serve as a nurturing ground for the Arab cultural project and a gateway to global cultures. The hosting of ‘Big Bad Wolf’ in Sharjah is part of SBA’s central role in championing initiatives aimed at elevating reading standards regionally and globally. This event contributes to the advancement of publishers, contributing to, and revitalising the book industry on both local and global scales.”

Focal point

He added, “Sharjah has become a focal point and a source of aspiration for readers and those working in the book industry worldwide. Today, we offer them an opportunity to explore the latest and most important global releases, enriching their libraries and minds and strengthening their knowledge, which forms the bonds of relationship between them and their communities. This exhibition is among the most important global book fairs specialised in selling books at discounted prices, and our partnership reflects the significant role of the SBA in elevating the global cultural landscape and, at the same time, strengthening the authority’s status as a window and destination for Arab culture.”