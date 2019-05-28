Dubai: The Refugee Zakat Fund launched by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) just before Ramadan is now extending its support to cover displaced Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh. The move makes beneficiaries in the South Asian country the first outside of the MENA region to receive Zakat assistance. It also further amplifies UNHCR’s message that the Muslim world has the potential to take Islamic philanthropy to the next level through the targeted use of obligatory alms to help some of the world’s most vulnerable populations. Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are fully eligible to receive Zakat, being a displaced Muslim community living in poor conditions, and in dire need of assistance, and considered as stranded travellers waiting to go back to their homeland.