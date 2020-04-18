Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Fermel Fuentes/Gulf News

It's a foggy morning across the UAE. The National Centre of Meteorology issues a yellow and read weather warning across the country for thich to moderate fog and decreased horizontal visibility.

Motorists are advised to be careful on the road. Thick fog is experienced mainly in the internal areas of Abu Dhabi as shown by heat maps shared on Instagram.

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the weather bureau.

Temperatures across the country had seen a dip due to rains last week, however, there will be a gradual increase in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 34-37°C in internal areas, 31-34°C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will continue to reach a maximum of 18-22°C.

A light to moderate breeze is expected across the country at the speed of 15-25km/hr going up to a maximum of 35km/hr.

Relativite Humidity across the country will be high and hit up to 85-95 percent in the coastal and internal areas.