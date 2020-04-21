More rain expected, the UAE confirmed that cloud seeding flights were dispatched on Sunday

Image Credit: Gulf News

Overcast skies and rainy weather are expected to continue on Tuesday. The National Centre of MEteorology has confirmed that the day will see: "Dusty weather and partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times. Rainfall over some areas especially the western and coastal areas, extending to some northern areas."

It is expected to rain particularly along the coast of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Jais mountains and Fujairah, according to the daily weather map.

On Monday evening, NCM confirmed that cloud seeding flights had been dispatched since Sunday to enhance rainfall in the country.

Winds will blow dust and sand across the country. Moderate Southeasterly winds, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr.

In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 34-38°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C, and 19-23°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas and 75 per cent in the mountainous regions.