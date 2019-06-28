Saturday’s weather will be very hot and hazy as well

Experts recommend drinking two to three litres of water per day given the UAE’s summer heat. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents in the UAE woke up to scorching and dusty weather this morning.

If you are heading to the beach or hanging out outdoors this weekend, make sure to use sunscreen, bring your hat or beach umbrella and wear sunglasses to protect you from the sun's harmful rays.

According to the weather forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly, freshening at times causing blowing dust over some exposed areas, with a speed of 18 to 30 km per hour, reaching 38 km per hour.

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 49 degrees Celsius. The lowest will be between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are rising, so it is better to stay indoors today.