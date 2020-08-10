An excavator cleans debris near the damaged grain silo at the site of last week's blast at Beirut's port area. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The UAE Volunteers campaign launched an urgent initiative for Emiratis and UAE residents to mitigate the aftermath of the devastating explosion that affected people, families and homes.

The “From UAE and For Lebanon” initiative was launched in collaboration with relevant authorities. “We, through the UAE Volunteers Campaign, call for an urgent humanitarian aid for all Emiratis and UAE residents to volunteer and support the Lebanese by registering in the national volunteering platform. The volunteering assigned tasks between 10 — 25 August include the collection of essential supplies for the Lebanese people,” a statement said.

Specialised volunteers needed

The initiative also calls all Emirati and resident engineering professionals to volunteer and enhance their specialised role to supply the material needed to rebuild Lebanon in coordination with relevant authorities and volunteers in Lebanon between August 15 and September 12. The initiative will provide integrated and urgent support to the Lebanese people in accordance with the main priorities and needs such as medical supplies, food and other urgent necessities provided through follow-up and coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE and in Lebanon.

The UAE Volunteers Campaign was launched by the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis last April in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, Emirates Foundation under the supervision of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). The campaign’s aims at unifying volunteer activities at the national level, promoting integration and cooperation between governmental and private sectors, encouraging community participation and solidarity, and supporting national efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers and civil society members attend an outdoor mass in Beirut, following the massive blast at the port last week. Image Credit: AFP