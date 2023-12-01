Dubai: Authorities have introduced a distinctive feature for visitors, offering a special COP28-themed stamp on their passports. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai spearheaded this initiative, crafting a unique stamp to align with the ongoing international event in the UAE.
This symbolic gesture coincides with the UAE’s proud hosting of COP28, a global platform dedicated to addressing climate change and implementing strategies to alleviate its adverse impacts.
This innovative approach not only enhances the travel experience for visitors but also underscores Dubai’s commitment to staying attuned to significant global conversations, particularly those focused on environmental sustainability.
The design contains the COP28 logo, the Dubai symbol and multiple climate symbols, to be used in a stamp that adorns the passports of passengers arriving through Dubai airports. It's a memory that chronicles their entry into Dubai and their participation and endeavour to contribute to the protection of the environment and address climate change.
It also embodies the objectives of the Year of Sustainability and contribute to positive change by promoting awareness and encouraging environmental innovations.
This step reflects Dubai’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, as GDRFA works to enhance community awareness at the local and global levels, through similar initiatives for the stamp, targeting travelers through its land and airports, and employing various national and social events, in addition to national, regional and global celebrations.
Hosting COP28 is an opportunity to consolidate Dubai’s role in combating climate change, promoting environmental awareness in the use of renewable energy, developing green infrastructure, improving resource efficiency, with the increasing scale of challenges, and the increasing degree of interest in climate change from governments and institutions to take urgent and effective action.
Dubai’s hosting of COP28 comes in the Year of Sustainability 2023, which was announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow”. As travelers receive this exclusive stamp, they become part of a collective effort to raise awareness about climate change and contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding crucial environmental issues.