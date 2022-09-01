Dubai: In its continued efforts to recognise the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has announced the next edition of the $250,000 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

The award has invited registered nurses from across the world to apply for it by submitting nomination of their work directly on the award site.

Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya, who won the $250,000 Award in its first edition on the International Nurses Day 2022 in May, is now utilising the opportunity to build a school for children and adult learning in the remote village of Turbi in Kenya. Hailing from the same village she plans to bridge the literacy gap among nomadic rural communities in North Kenya.

“After the success of the first edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award which saw 24,000 applications coming in from 184 countries, we are going forward with the next edition of the award,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

“I feel that nurses who form the backbone of the healthcare system are under-recognised while they are also overworked and over stressed. While doctors may be the brain of the healthcare system, I feel nurses must receive their due recognition,” he added.

Application procedures

Registered nurses can now start applying for the 2023 edition of the award in their preferred language — English, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic or Tagalog via the website of Aster Guardians by November 30.

Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely — Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research or Innovation. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

Once the applications are received, it will follow a stringent multi-round review process to be managed by a third-party external agency and an independent jury, the organisers said.

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as ‘Process Advisors’ who would ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and present a list of shortlisted candidates to the Grand Jury.