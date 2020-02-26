Dubai: The Spin and Smash Table Tennis tournament held at Al Wasl Club in Dubai on Friday raised over Dh35,000 for the Emirates Red Crescent to build classrooms in developing countries, organisers have announced.
Organised by Mohammad Vakil, a 15-year-old Jumeirah College student, the event attracted over 15 sponsors and invited 150 players from all over the emirates to take part across five age categories; Under-18, 19-29, 30-44 and 45 plus.
Vakil, a grade 11 student, said, “With visits to India, Pakistan and Africa, I witnessed poverty firsthand and only then realised how fortunate I was.
“Moreover, being a table tennis fanatic, I realised that it doesn’t get enough exposure, so I decided to combine the two, initiating Spin and Smash, to promote the sport and raise funds for students in developing countries.”
With 15 sponsors including four platinum sponsors; Leader Sport, Jawhara, Universal Lumber and Kanz Jewellery, Vakil was successful in exceeding his target of Dh35,000 raised.
“Children deserve the right to education, and it is essential for every child to have a prosperous future ahead,” said Vakil. “My aim was that the charitable event would not only be original and unique but also raise a significant amount of money for a noble cause. Children deserve the right to smile, and on Friday, this mission was unanimous amongst all enthusiastic participants, as they entered with a competitive spirit and departed with smiles and happiness etched in their hearts, realizing that they had supported the children who need it most.”