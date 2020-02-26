15-year-old Jumeirah College student Mohammad Vakil organised the event to help students in developing countries Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Spin and Smash Table Tennis tournament held at Al Wasl Club in Dubai on Friday raised over Dh35,000 for the Emirates Red Crescent to build classrooms in developing countries, organisers have announced.

Organised by Mohammad Vakil, a 15-year-old Jumeirah College student, the event attracted over 15 sponsors and invited 150 players from all over the emirates to take part across five age categories; Under-18, 19-29, 30-44 and 45 plus.

Vakil, a grade 11 student, said, “With visits to India, Pakistan and Africa, I witnessed poverty firsthand and only then realised how fortunate I was.

15 sponsors helped raise over Dh35,000 for Emirates Red Crescent Image Credit: Supplied

“Moreover, being a table tennis fanatic, I realised that it doesn’t get enough exposure, so I decided to combine the two, initiating Spin and Smash, to promote the sport and raise funds for students in developing countries.”

With 15 sponsors including four platinum sponsors; Leader Sport, Jawhara, Universal Lumber and Kanz Jewellery, Vakil was successful in exceeding his target of Dh35,000 raised.

Prizes were awarded across five categories Image Credit: Supplied