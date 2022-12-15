Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the ‘Omani Civilisation: Origin and Development’ exhibition on Wednesday.
The exhibition is organised by Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with National Museum in the Sultanate of Oman at the Sharjah Archeology Museum. It will run until June 7, 2023, featuring a collection of artefacts that tell the story of the Omani civilisation from the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages until the rise of Islam.
Rare artefacts
Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation of the most prominent artefacts at the exhibition, including a tablet with a cuneiform inscription dating back to the period between 2000 and 2100BC — written on it a list of the basic materials needed to build a fleet of boats that sailed from Ur, a city in Mesopotamia (Iraq), to Magan (Oman).
He also explored a set of ancient daggers made of copper and silver, several statues, pottery, and seals that include a seal with an alphabet-like inscription dating back to about 2200BC.
The exhibition includes ancient stone and flint tools dating back to 125,000 years, bronze and rare stone artefacts such as short daggers, bronze arrowheads and axes, and a golden necklace dating back to 300BC and 400AD.
The exhibition, the first of its kind in the UAE, sheds light on the historical bonds between the UAE and Oman. Sheikh Sultan received several books and souvenirs from the delegation of the Sultanate of Oman.