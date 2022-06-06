DAKAR: The UAE on Sunday sent a plane of urgent medical supplies to Senegal to contribute to mitigating the effects of the fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the city of Tifwani, north of the capital Dakar, which killed 11 newborns.
The plane carried medical supplies for the maternity and neonatal wards, in addition to beds and equipment for operating rooms and midwifery groups, including medications and first-aid kits.
Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, said that the medical aid dispatched yesterday is reflective of the long-standing relations between the UAE and Senegal, which date back to the mid-seventies of the previous century across several economic and development fields.
The ambassador affirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership to assist all brotherly and friendly countries and enhance their capabilities in facing humanitarian crises and alleviate their impacts.