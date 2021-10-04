Abu Dhabi: A Ghanaian national was airlifted from Abu Dhabi’s Al Saifiya Island on Monday and brought to a hospital in the capital for treatment.
The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) had received reports that a patient stationed on island was critically ill, and NSRC teams were immediately deployed to transport the patient. The man was brought to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the NSRC said on its social media platforms.
A series of images showed a NSRC search and rescue aircraft on standby as the patient was carried to it for transport.