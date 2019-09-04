Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, centre, joins hands with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir, right, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia and the UAE sent their top diplomats to Pakistan on Wednesday to help Islamabad defuse tensions with India over the Kashmir region.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir and UAE Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad in what Pakistani authorities said was a symbolic show of unity.

The two diplomats held talks with their Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who said on Tuesday that the visit followed appeals from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also met Imran and the country’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir, 3rd from left, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 3rd from left, during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. Image Credit: AFP

A statement released after the meetings said Saudi Arabia and the UAE "would remain engaged to help address the current challenges, defuse tensions, and promote an environment of peace and security."

Earlier yesterday, Indian and Pakistani officials met to finalise a draft agreement for the opening of a border crossing to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to cross easily into Pakistan and visit a shrine there.