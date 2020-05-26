The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the new numbers on Tuesday

Paramedics store the swab sample at the SEHA drive through National Screening Center in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE conducted over 28,000 COVID-19 tests which led to the detection of 779 new coronavirus cases, authorities said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the UAE stands at 31,806.

Five deaths have also been reported. MOHAP added that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 complications in the UAE is now 253. The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, who were of different nationalities.

The authority also wished a speedy recovery to all active patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

325 new recoveries have been announced, which brings the total number of recoveries to 15,982.