Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 941 new coronavirus cases and 6 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. In a press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the latest number of recoveries - 1,018.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases are now 26,004 in the UAE. Out of these, 13,962 individuals are getting necessary treatment, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government added. Al Shamsi said that the new cases were detected following 43,732 tests conducted over the past few days.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 have reached 11,809, including the latest figures announced today.