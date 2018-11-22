Dubai: The UAE’s population was 9,304,277 as of December 31, 2017, announced the Federal Authority for Competitiveness and Statistics, an increase of 2 per cent from 2016.
The authority said that the males accounted for 69 per cent of the population, amounting to 6,415,942, while females were 31 per cent, amounting to 2,888,335.
The UAE is considered one of the countries that began to rely on national administrative records for population-related statistics due to the advantages it offers, such as achieving maximum benefits from infrastructures in a world of integrated electronic systems.
Abdullah Nasser Lootah, the Director General of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA), said: "The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority is committed to its vision, which is the knowledge for prosperity through continuous work to develop and improve statistical methodologies in line with the latest international regulations and standards in modern countries. Thanks to the cooperation and support of our partners in the UAE government, we are unveiling today the actual population of the UAE for 2017 ".
Population data are a fundamental requirement for state planning and policy making and meet the requirements of the Global Competitiveness Reports and Sustainable Development Goals, which is consistent with the 2021 Vision and Strategy. The Authority is developing data collection methods to improve the efficiency of national statistical work and data accuracy.