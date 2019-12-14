NEW YORK: The UAE has announced a contribution of $5 million to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, CERF, during its annual high-level annual pledging event.

Saud AlShamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to CERF and welcomed its leadership on anticipatory finance, releasing funds in advance of credibly predicted, near-term disasters.

“The UAE has increased its contributions in recent years because CERF has an unprecedented track record in serving the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence,” AlShamsi said. “CERF allows us as a donor to reach more countries than we ever could alone, and in a way that is rapid, effective, and accountable.”

Additionally, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN underlined the importance of mainstreaming gender, age and disability to deliver better results and save more lives, as well as further development of accountability tools.